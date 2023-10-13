HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
LG’s Washtower Range Gains New Colour

By | 13 Oct 2023

LG have introduced a new colour option for its Washtower range, a Candy Red, which can allow consumers to brighten up their home’s colour pallet with the new model. 

The colour blends innovation with personality, in a vibrant colour while delivering the same required features of the device. A flat, all-in-one stacked washer / dryer system featuring a user-friendly control panel, with built in AI, in a single unit. 

The Candy Red colour is the latest addition to an already colourful range, celebrating personal styles, while delivering the same smart features consumers have come to know. 

The combo pairs a 17KG front load washing machine, and a 10KG pump dryer, offering placement flexibility within the home. The Centre Control user interaction features all settings and functions needed. 

AI Direct Drive (AI DD) technology allows the Washtower to automatically select the best washing pattern, which includes water temperature, drum motions, and wash cycle duration. The Smart Pairing feature synchronises the dryer with the washer, automatically setting the dryer’s cycle based on the wash cycle completed last. 

The Washtower is able to efficiently wash a 5KG load of lightly soiled clothes within 39 minutes, utilising Turbo Clean 360 degrees, assisting with drying times along with the Prepare to Dry preheating feature. 

The new Candy Red colourway is available now for purchase from https://www.lg.com/au and select retailers. It’s available for $ $4,999.01 AUD. 

Marketing Manager for Home Appliances at LG, Shannon Tweedie said, “By merging cutting-edge technology with playfulness and personalistion, our 2023 product line elevates everyday experiences and brings a touch of Life’s Good into Australian homes.” 



