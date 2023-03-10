LG Australia has opened pre-orders for its two UltraGear OLED monitors, both of which will be in stores early next month.

The UltraGear OLED gaming monitors, first revealed at CES, comes in a 45-inch curved model (45GR95QE) and a smaller 27-inch flat form monitor. (27GR95QE).

The OLED gaming monitors feature an ultra-fast 240Hz refresh rate, 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio and 98.5 per cent of coverage across the DCI-P3 colour gamut.

The 45-inch curved model offering 800R screen curvature, compared to the 1000R curved monitors available on the Australian market, which LG says gives an extended field of view, for more immersive gameplay.

“As the gaming industry in Australia continues to evolve, so does the need for innovative technology that supports next-generation gaming experiences,” said Brad Reed, Head of B2B Marketing (Business Solutions) at LG Electronics Australia.

“Backed by a decade of OLED technology leadership, the expanded range of LG UltraGear gaming monitors are designed to put gamers in the centre of the action.

“With our first OLED gaming monitors, LG continues to deliver innovative products that support and enhance the user experience. The feature rich monitors ensure gamers of all levels will have the ultimate and immersive experience from their favourite games.”

Both monitors are available for pre-sales in March and in store early April.