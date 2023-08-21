HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > LG’s Super Lux LED TV Now Has B&O Speakers & Remote

LG’s Super Lux LED TV Now Has B&O Speakers & Remote

By | 21 Aug 2023

In the newest version of LG’s premium “Magnit”, the 136-inch TV marketed as ‘Micro LED’ is set to become more exclusive with the recent collaboration of Bang & Olufsen (B&O) on speakers to be bundled into the price of the new TV.

The Magnit featuring 4K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 2000 nits brightness will be LG’s first LED TV (no LCD panel required), suggesting that each pixel consists of LEDs.

binary comment

The floor-standing speakers are Beolab 90, which adjusts output to the speakers’ space and the type of audio it reproduces.

“With 8,200 watts per speaker, 18 premium drivers, 14 channels of 300-watt ICE power amplifiers, and 4 channels of 1,000-watt Class D Heliox amplifiers, Bang & Olufsen’s Beolab 90 makes music and soundtracks come to life in a way that few speakers can,” shared the companies in a joint press release.

Last year, the first Magnit model costs an eye-watering $300,000, and although the price was not given, insiders do not see the pricing going down, especially with the new inclusion of B&O speakers.

The press release also suggests that there will be limited release of the lux new TV with speakers, but consumers can see the latest release at the LG Business Innovation Center in Dubai, UAE, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and in the Bang & Olufsen showroom in Costa Mesa, California scheduled for September.



About Post Author
Group Editor
, , ,
You may also like
Bang & Olufsen’s New Turntable Combines Vintage & Streaming
New Bang & Olufsen Beosound A5 Portable Speaker
Bang & Olufsen Announce Future-Proof Speakers
LG Showcases 272-Inch 8K Micro LED Screen
B&O Bleeding Revenue, Profits & Shares Plunge
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

‘X’ To Remove Ability To Block Users
Latest News
/
August 21, 2023
/
Madden 24 Gamers Report Glitchy Audio On PS5 & PC
Latest News
/
August 21, 2023
/
Samsung’s Newly Released Galaxy Devices On Sale In Oz Today
Latest News
/
August 21, 2023
/
The New GoPro Hero 12 To Gain Better Battery Life
Latest News
/
August 21, 2023
/
Google Revamps Camera App UI For Pixel 8
Latest News
/
August 21, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

‘X’ To Remove Ability To Block Users
Latest News
/
August 21, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
‘X,’ formerly known as Twitter, has announced it will remove the ability for users to block other accounts, and Elon...
Read More