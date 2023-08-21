In the newest version of LG’s premium “Magnit”, the 136-inch TV marketed as ‘Micro LED’ is set to become more exclusive with the recent collaboration of Bang & Olufsen (B&O) on speakers to be bundled into the price of the new TV.

The Magnit featuring 4K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 2000 nits brightness will be LG’s first LED TV (no LCD panel required), suggesting that each pixel consists of LEDs.

The floor-standing speakers are Beolab 90, which adjusts output to the speakers’ space and the type of audio it reproduces.

“With 8,200 watts per speaker, 18 premium drivers, 14 channels of 300-watt ICE power amplifiers, and 4 channels of 1,000-watt Class D Heliox amplifiers, Bang & Olufsen’s Beolab 90 makes music and soundtracks come to life in a way that few speakers can,” shared the companies in a joint press release.

Last year, the first Magnit model costs an eye-watering $300,000, and although the price was not given, insiders do not see the pricing going down, especially with the new inclusion of B&O speakers.

The press release also suggests that there will be limited release of the lux new TV with speakers, but consumers can see the latest release at the LG Business Innovation Center in Dubai, UAE, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and in the Bang & Olufsen showroom in Costa Mesa, California scheduled for September.