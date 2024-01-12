LG has revealed it will be launching several new apps and new content surrounding lifestyle, education, and personal growth that will be found on its webOS-based smart TVs.

The South Korean electronics giant said it is hopeful that the slew of new apps, platforms, and features will “meet users’ specific preferences and interests” and help enhance “various lifestyles with fun and enjoyment,” the LG press release said.

LG is also adding an online learning platform Udemy to webOS, which allows users to take advantage of more than 200,000 courses across 3,000 subjects and in over than 75 languages for a fee as it is priced per class.

Course topics range from professional development, music, data science, entrepreneurship, programming health and fitness, etc.

To entertain kids from two to eight, the ABCmouse platform will be included in the LG options for research-validated digital learning. Baby Shark will also be making an appearance.

LG was not transparent on where or how but pointed to the Baby Shark World for Kids app that will have “English learning, cultivating healthy habits, singing and dancing to the rhythm, and enjoying cinema versions of movies”. LG said this was “upcoming” without an actual date as of yet.

On the health and wellness side, LG wants to elevate the TV workout experience with the addition of the popular yoga and wellness platform Alo Moves to webOS.

And after a user is nice and zen, users can switch their LG smart TVs into a frame for gorgeous art via Saatchi Art and Daily Art Story apps/services. The apps allow for users to display professionally curated art and collections in their homes via their TV screens in high resolution.

Fees may be associated with all services, but LG has not yet clarified if that’s the case or what they would be. More information to follow with this and which TV model range or webOS version is required to access or use the new apps.LG’s New Apps Bring Baby Shark & High-End Art To Its Smart TVs

LG has revealed it will be launching several new apps and new content surrounding lifestyle, education, and personal growth that will be found on its webOS-based smart TVs.

The South Korean electronics giant said it is hopeful that the slew of new apps, platforms, and features will “meet users’ specific preferences and interests” and help enhance “various lifestyles with fun and enjoyment,” the LG press release said.

LG is also adding an online learning platform Udemy to webOS, which allows users to take advantage of more than 200,000 courses across 3,000 subjects and in over than 75 languages for a fee as it is priced per class.

Course topics range from professional development, music, data science, entrepreneurship, programming health and fitness, etc.

To entertain kids from two to eight, the ABCmouse platform will be included in the LG options for research-validated digital learning. Baby Shark will also be making an appearance.

LG was not transparent on where or how but pointed to the Baby Shark World for Kids app that will have “English learning, cultivating healthy habits, singing and dancing to the rhythm, and enjoying cinema versions of movies”. LG said this was “upcoming” without an actual date as of yet.

On the health and wellness side, LG wants to elevate the TV workout experience with the addition of the popular yoga and wellness platform Alo Moves to webOS.

And after a user is nice and zen, users can switch their LG smart TVs into a frame for gorgeous art via Saatchi Art and Daily Art Story apps/services. The apps allow for users to display professionally curated art and collections in their homes via their TV screens in high resolution.

Fees may be associated with all services, but LG has not yet clarified if that’s the case or what they would be. There will be more information to follow with this and which TV model range or webOS version is required to access or use the new apps.