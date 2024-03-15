LG Electronics launched its 2024 sound bar range to the Australian market this week, equipped with wireless Dolby Atmos and TV-matching designs.

Driven by the advanced technology of DTS:X, the 2024 line up includes the new WOWCAST Ready feature, which provides uninterrupted 7.2.1 channel audio without the hassle of cables to compatible LG TV models, and WOW Orchestra (for select models) which combines the power of the TV and sound bar speakers when paired with compatible LG TVs.

Headlining the range is LG S95TR which costs $1699 and delivers 810W output through 15 channels, and is discrete in design with its matte colour pallet and finish to reduce reflection.

Its AI features include both the AI Room Calibration Pro2 and AI Sound Pro.

With AI Room Calibration Pro, audio output is tailored to the space through clever internal microphones and spatial awareness technology that analyse the room and adjust audio frequencies and balance settings.

Improved for 2024, AI Room Calibration Pro extends its capability to calibrate the audio of the rear speakers, expanding audio immersion and offering more flexibility for installation.

Meanwhile, AI Sound Pro, featured across all 2024 LG sound bar models, analyses the content source audio and adjusts accordingly to deliver enhanced performance.

The S95TR creates a three-dimensional audio experience, thanks to five up-firing channels and a centre up-firing speaker, which is enhanced by the angle of the centre up-firing speaker.

Further enhancing audio quality is the triple-up firing channels.

The WiFi enabled SG10TY, priced at $1499, is made to pair with G series OLED TVs and delivers 420W output through 3.1 channels.

It is enabled with WOW Orchestra, WOW Interface and new WOWCAST Ready technology for seamless audiovisual immersion, and has a slim 3.8cm design.

The LG S70TY, which costs $699, is ideal for gaming enthusiasts. It is equipped with Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and a 120Hz pass-through.

It is equipped with Triple Level Spatial Sound and a Centre Up-firing Speaker, and LG SmartUp Mixer which converts 2-channel audio into a virtual multi-channel surround sound experience.

Finally, the S60T and S40T soundbars complete the new range. The S60T, which costs $499 is a 3.1-channel speaker system with 340W of power, while the S40T, priced at $349 is an entry-level 2.1-channel soundbar with 300W of power. Neither have any up-firing channels, while the S40T does not support LG’s WOW Interface.

LG’s 2024 sound bar range is expected to be available in Australian stores by the end of March.