A new firmware update for LG’s 2022 OLED TVs is coming and will potentially correct the auto-dimming feature bug.

Previously, the auto-dimming algorithm had a mind of its own, but now the LG C2 or LG G2 TVs will stay bright or dark when appropriate says LG.

It is the second update for the same bug after LG had a firmware fix for the 2023 LG C3 and G3 models back in March 2023.

In August, LG Korea told FlatpanelsHD that the firmware update will be for models possessing an Alpha 6 Gen 5 processor, which affects the LG CS series, implying the LG B2 will no longer be compatible due to its Alpha 7 processor.

Despite the auto-dimming feature being designed to protect screens, the auto-dimming algorithm has proved to be occasionally glitchy, resulting in TVs dimming unnecessarily.

According to FlatpanelsHD, Sony found their algorithm would pick up on a logo or permanent on-screen item and then dim it regardless of if it was necessary or not. Since finding the problem in 2018, Sony has tweaked the algorithm, which has fixed the problem.

For the LG update, we look forward to seeing how the auto-dimness goes back to the feature it was meant to be: a protective offering for consumers to safeguard their TVs.