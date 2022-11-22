LG has revealed their largest counter-depth refrigerator on the market and an option to upgrade customers’ dishwashing solutions with their control dishwasher which washes and dries dishes in an hour.

The 27 cu. ft. Smart Counter-Depth Max French Door refrigerator is a game changer with all the features it comes with.

LG InstaView technology illuminates the interior with two quick knocks on the transparent glass to allow users to see the inside of the fridge without opening the door.

It has a built-in water and ice dispenser, along with a dual ice maker.

Its combination of Linear Cooling senses fluctuations and adjusts temperature within 1°F, Door Cooling that blasts cool air to all areas of the refrigerator and a CoolGuard Interior with wall panels to help maintain cooling.

The LG Smart Top Control Dishwasher with One-Hour Wash & Dry is a game-changer for post-dinner clean-up.

With a dynamic combination of LG’s QuadWash Pro and Dynamic Heat Dry technologies, the new top-control dishwasher delivers a rapid and sparkling clean in just one hour which makes it effective and time-efficient.

This aesthetic diswashwasher has LG’s TrueSteam technology to penetrate caked-on foods and eliminate water spots by up to 60%, while QuadWash Pro technology uses improved, high-pressure jets with 38% more cleaning power to power-clean from multiple angles while soaking dishes with microbubble-infused water to breakdown the heaviest of soiling, delivering maximum cleaning coverage every time.

EasyRack Plus lets you fit more dishes, run fewer loads and cut down on after-dinner clean-up. With three height settings, the upper rack adjusts effortlessly and smoothly to make room for tall stemware on top or oversize pans below.

LG ThinQ app is a convenience for consumers as they can control the ice maker while at work, adjust fridge temperatures with a voice command, and receive notifications when the water filter needs to be replaced via any smart device for the ultimate convenience. It also allows users to download new and improved cycles and conveniently start the dishwasher remotely, so no matter where you are, your dishes will be ready when you need them.

The Counter Depth Max Refrigerator and Smart Top Control Dishwasher with One-Hour Wash & Dry will become available at retailers in US.

They are not available for purchase in Australia yet.