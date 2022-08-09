Building upon the growing interest in multi-use monitors, LG has launched the Libero 27BQ70QC, a 27-inch monitor that boasts multiple mounting options. The company has previously released the LG View IPS display as an addon for their LG Gram laptops.

The Libero, which was announced alongside a range of LG UltraGear Gaming monitors that were first shown off at the beginning of the year, has been designed with maximum versatility in mind, able to be used with a stand or hung on two wall brackets for use as a smart TV or office display, making perfect for video calls and conferences thanks to its detachable FHD webcam and built in Waves MaxxAudio Speakers.

A first for the company, LG has fitted the Libero with software that allows it to automatically adjust to any orientation, without the need to change device settings as you would with a regular monitor.

As a display itself, the LG Libero boasts an IPS display with sRGB 99%, a FHD+ (2,560 x 1,440) resolution HDR 10, 1,000:1 contrast ratio and a top brightness of 350 nits, making it quite the business powerhouse. It also features HDMI and USB-C ports, and can charge a device at a max of 65W.

The monitor can be controlled via the LG Switch app, for easy function switching and multitasking, as well as activating split mode.

Pricing and Availability is yet to be announced.