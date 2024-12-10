When it comes to sound gear, party boxes and buds South Korean Company LG Electronics loves to jump into bed with third party brands or entertainment industry individuals, to spruik their gear instead of relying on their own audio expertise, in the past that has included the likes of Meridian and Harman Kardon who are both now out of favour.

This time round it’s Black-Eyed Peas frontman will.i.am who LG is punting on to give their struggling audio products a leg up in 2025 after JB Hi Fi deranged the LG xboom audio range this year. A search of both Harvey Norman and The Good Guys also failed to revealed current LG xboom speakers or buds.

This is the same guy who told us back in 2010 that the Blackberry was the smartphone to have, that brand is dead and gone, At one stage his resume reveals that he was director of creative innovation at Intel, a Company that is today struggling to hold onto market share due to a lack of processor innovation.

Back in 2014 LG was cuddling up to Harman/Kardon to spruik their TV’s and sound gear, the only problem was, arch rival Samsung acquired the business and that ended that deal.

In 2017 LG Electronics who appear to have no belief in their audio products simply being an LG audio product, got into bed with British audio group Meridian today there is no mention of Meridian branded LG speakers on their web site.

Back then LG was telling ChannelNews that “The partnership with Meridian is an example of LG’s commitment to creating premium audio systems that can rival the best in the business,” said Seo Young-jae, head of CAV (Convergence Audio and Video) products at LG Home Entertainment Company. “This partnership is all about delivering an outstanding entertainment experience for LG customers worldwide.”

The Company has not explained why they parted Company with Meridian or whether it was a case of not wanting to splash the cash to stick another quality audio brand on their speakers in an effort to gain some street cred in the audio market.

This time round LG is punting on will.i.am claiming he is the new xboom’s “Experiential Architect.”

They claim he will play a pivotal role in carving out a new space for xboom in the audio industry where past deals with individuals and brands have failed to give LG any real traction in the audio market.

Currently JBL does not need celebrity endorsement for their partybox speakers have close to 80% of the partybox speaker market.

The South Korean Company claims that will.i.am will provide strategic counsel for LG xboom’s product development, design and brand marketing.

This appears to be the same claim the Company made when they cut a deal with Harman/Kardon and then Meridian.

By combining LG’s advanced technologies with will.i.am’s unique insights as a world-renowned music artist and tech entrepreneur, this partnership will infuse LG xboom products with fresh creative aspirations.

It appears that the 2025 line of audio products will be branded “xboom by will.i.am” according to LG.

They added “This launch marks the integration of our wireless earbuds and Bluetooth speakers into one audio brand, LG xboom,” said Lee Jeong-seok, head of LG Media Entertainment Solution Company’s audio business division. “We are thrilled to announce this partnership with will.i.am that will play a critical role in solidifying LG xboom’s new identity.”

As for their latest brand ambassador Wil.i.am some of his past brand partnerships included: Democrat President Barack Obama with a musical video he created being described as a phenomenon that helped propel Obama to the White House.

Then there was a deal with Intel – where he became director of creative innovation.

Dr Pepper were the first where Will.i.am found out that he could make more money doing an advert than doing a tour.

He also worked on Beats by Dr Dre where as an advisor he helped to create the Beats “B” logo.

He has also worked with Swatch and Schwinn cycle manufacturer Segway whose attempt to break into the car market failed.

In their press release sent to UK and US journalists LG Electronics claim ‘To know more about “xboom by will.i.am”, please visit www.lg.com/global/xboom/xboombywilliam.

What you get is this.