Late last year, a decade after its webOS TV platform was released, LG committed to start upgrading webOS in TVs, including older models from 2022 and 2023.

Referred to as the “webOS ReNew program,’ LG has claimed it will provide four webOS version upgrades over five years.

This means a 2024 LG OLED TV which comes preinstalled with webOS 24, will receive webOS 25, webOS 26, webOS 27, and webOS 28 over five years.

A launch event in Germany saw LG outline plans for webOS upgrades of 2022, 2023, and 2024 models.

Prior to this, the company had indicated there would be a delay in webOS upgrades. Now, it confirms the delay will be approximately one year compared to the latest models, meaning the latest version of webOS will be reserved for newer TVs.

LG argued the reason for delaying releases was to ensure stability and performance when a newer version of webOS is installed on older hardware.

Part of next year’s webOS 24 upgrade, 2022 & 2023 LG TV models will gain Chromecast support, allowing users to wirelessly push media content from a smartphone or tablet to the TV.

This will appear alongside a refreshed webOS user interface in full screen with an increased amount of ads.