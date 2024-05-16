HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > LG To Release New Tone Free Buds Despite Past Problems With Music Dropping Out

LG To Release New Tone Free Buds Despite Past Problems With Music Dropping Out

By | 16 May 2024

LG Electronics is set to release new Tone Free buds into the market, despite the South Korean Company after having problems with past models resulting in music not playing properly.

Their latest offering is the T90S model that is now using pure graphene for drivers, which is a departure from their previous use of coated graphene.

Described as a lightweight and sustainable material often used in semiconductors the Company is this time pushing their relationship with Meridian having had relationships with various premium audio Companies in the past in an effort to spruik their audio products.

This time round they are pushing Meridian’s Spatial Processing (HSP) drivers.

In the past LG has had problems with their Tone Free buds with users complaining of the music stopping when using both earbuds.

LG suggests that the problem is caused when their Tone Free buds try to synchronise the left and right earbuds after stopping music for 1-2 seconds when searching for a stable connection.

The Company suggested that depending on the performance of their Tone free buds, the presence of wireless signals could vary the period of time the music stops playing.

They also suggest that with prior models the Bluetooth was unstable in some areas due to radio interference, such as, underground stations which Sydney is about to get a lot of and is where a lot of people use Wi-Fi at the same time and during rush hours when the network signal is weak.

Their latest buds apparently support Dolby Head Tracking that is described as a technology that tracks head movement, but not when buds fall out.

According to retailers the growth is in bone conduction and over ear buds that tend not to fall out similar to the likes of Apple buds.

The new LG buds support Bluetooth codecs AAC and SBC for connection with Android and Apple and Android devices and is compatible with the aptX Adaptive codec which the Company claims delivers a superior listening experience than previous LG buds.

LG has also integrated a built-in three-microphone system and Voice Pickup Unit (VPU) to monitor background noise.

LG’s newest Tone Free wireless earbuds T90S will be rolled out in May, with no announcement on pricing or availability in Australia.

Currently LG Tone Free headphones are selling for $99 at JB Hi Fi.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , ,
You may also like
EXCLUSIVE:LG Quietly Dumps Rollable OLED TV Initiative No PR On Failure
Epson’s New Projector Is Brighter And More Vibrant Than Ever
Haier Appliance Profits Soar As Revenues Climb, New OZ Developed Energy Washing Machine Contributing
EXCLUSIVE: Data ON LG TV Owners Being Provided To Politician Spin Doctors & Lobbyists
LG (Image: Sourced from LG Newsroom)
LG Electronics To Pay A$1.5 million Salaries To Onboard Top AI Talent
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Samsung AI
Samsung Launches AI Fridge With 21.5″ Display
Latest News
/
May 16, 2024
/
Netflix (Image: Sourced from Netflix Pressroom)
Netflix to Launch In-House Advertising Technology Platform by 2025
Latest News
/
May 16, 2024
/
Aldi Comes Under Pressure From Unions in Australia
Latest News
/
May 16, 2024
/
ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra (Image: Sourced from ASUS Press Room)
Would You Pay A$1,599 For An ASUS Smartphone?
Latest News
/
May 16, 2024
/
HMD Relaunches Rugged 5G Smartphone Along With New Tablet
Latest News
/
May 16, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Samsung AI
Samsung Launches AI Fridge With 21.5″ Display
Latest News
/
May 16, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
AI has finally found its way into refrigerators, with Samsung announcing a new AI enabled Family Hub French Door model...
Read More