HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > LG To Blend Physical And Virtual Experiences At CES 2022

LG To Blend Physical And Virtual Experiences At CES 2022

By | 6 Dec 2021

LG Electronics will again be showcasing dozens of new products at the 22,000-square-foot booth at the main entrance to the Central Hall in the Las Vegas Convention Centre.

But this year it will take a new approach to engaging audiences, leveraging both virtual and augmented reality to enhance the experiences of physical participants.

“Visitors will take a self-guided tour using QR codes as they navigate through the physical experience, interacting with CES 2022 Innovation Award-winning LG consumer electronics and home appliance products via AR,” the company explains.

“Other kiosks will feature immersive VR digital art including LG’s immersive curved OLED video walls from CES over the years, a show favorite.”

Global audiences will be able to access this content remotely, and participate digitally.

LG has also been named the official CES technology partner for the members lounges and press rooms, which will be fitted with LG OLED TVs.

“We look forward to seeing what LG, a long-time innovation leader at CES, has in store for visitors in January,” said Karen Chupka, executive vice president of CES at the Consumer Technology Association..

“CES 2022 will enable attendees in Las Vegas to experience LG’s technology using AR and VR. Audience joining CES digitally from across the globe will be able to experience the same ground- breaking tech, through LG’s digital activation.”

About Post Author
,
You may also like
Will Omicron Shut Down CES 2022?
Samsung Chip Leads 5G In-Car Connectivity
LG’s New CordZero Handstick Cleans Up, Then Cleans Itself
Foxtel Streaming Service Binge Launches On LG TVs
LG Brings UltraGear Gaming Monitor To Australia
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

ACCC Reveals Obvious Flaws In NBN Speed
Latest News
/
December 6, 2021
/
Spotify Removes Comedy Content After Payment Spate
Latest News
/
December 6, 2021
/
Target Aims For Online Sales To Fix Struggling Business Model
Latest News
/
December 6, 2021
/
Tablet War To Break Out, With Sub $300 10″ Model To Go On Sale
Latest News
/
December 6, 2021
/
Asus Ride PC Boom To Become #1 Taiwanese Brand
Latest News
/
December 6, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

ACCC Reveals Obvious Flaws In NBN Speed
Latest News
/
December 6, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Dear punter. In this ever-increasing work/play -from-home reality we’ve landed in, existing on an NBN fixed-line plan, welcome to download...
Read More