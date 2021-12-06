LG Electronics will again be showcasing dozens of new products at the 22,000-square-foot booth at the main entrance to the Central Hall in the Las Vegas Convention Centre.

But this year it will take a new approach to engaging audiences, leveraging both virtual and augmented reality to enhance the experiences of physical participants.

“Visitors will take a self-guided tour using QR codes as they navigate through the physical experience, interacting with CES 2022 Innovation Award-winning LG consumer electronics and home appliance products via AR,” the company explains.

“Other kiosks will feature immersive VR digital art including LG’s immersive curved OLED video walls from CES over the years, a show favorite.”

Global audiences will be able to access this content remotely, and participate digitally.

LG has also been named the official CES technology partner for the members lounges and press rooms, which will be fitted with LG OLED TVs.

“We look forward to seeing what LG, a long-time innovation leader at CES, has in store for visitors in January,” said Karen Chupka, executive vice president of CES at the Consumer Technology Association..

“CES 2022 will enable attendees in Las Vegas to experience LG’s technology using AR and VR. Audience joining CES digitally from across the globe will be able to experience the same ground- breaking tech, through LG’s digital activation.”