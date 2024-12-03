LG Electronics who like to use woke terms and plastic models of people to spruik the Companies “Life’s Good” strategies is now trying to emulate the success of Samsung’s and Microsoft’s AI strategy with Samsung’s archival set to use CES to launch what they are labelling a new version of AI as ‘Affectionate Intelligence”.

The Company that is capturing data from consumers LG devices including TV’s and selling it to the highest third party bidder, making them hundreds of million along the way is set to use the 2025 CES show in Las Vegas, Nevada to showcase LG’s vision for what they describe as a better life ahead for consumers despite their questionable activities and the use of WebOS software to intrude on people’s lives.

This is the same Company that spent three years having to put all their marketing, advertising and PR copy through lawyers in Australia under the orders of the Federal Court, after the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission fined them for previous marketing claims.

Earlier this year the ACCC also forced the Companies energy division, to invest in advertising in an effort to get the South Korean Company to recall faulty solar energy batteries that resulted in houses being burnt down.

The energy division saga involving LG’s exploding solar batteries that had been identified as being faulty as far back as 2021.

The ACCC reinitiated a recall due to a lack of action by the Company who appear to have not had the benefit of AI to alert them to problems with their batteries.

LG Energy Solutions were slammed by the ACCC for not spending marketing dollars to inform consumers of the problem.

Desperate to try and repair their brand reputation LG has earlier today, sent out invites to consumers worldwide to join the LG World Premiere press conference, starting at 08:00 (PST) on January 6 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Centre in Las Vegas, Nevada.

They even spruik that LG will have a global media audience, and that they intend to highlight its commitment to delivering personalized, AI-driven experiences enabled by its Affectionate Intelligence.

No explanation has been given of the difference between AI found in Samsung Apple or Microsoft products and their new “Affectionate AI”.

They have hinted that the Company that is facing revenue and profit declines in Australia is set to present a future blueprint that connects and expands diverse customer experiences and spaces, transforming everyday life through AI technology innovation.

They have also claimed that they are set to use CES to launch new cutting-edge products and services, this was the same claim that they made about the IFA event in Berlin recently.

As for Booth tours the Company is spruiking that visitors will experience “fully integrated AI-driven environment that enriches every moment and connects various aspects of daily life”.

This is the same Company that chose to invest in woke marketing, by spruiking consumers to amplify its brand promise of ‘Life’s Good’, by claiming that they will shortly launch a book that they describe as a move to “uplift Life’s Good initiatives”.

Management claim that their Brand Book is a compilation of captivating stories that will be spread across 28 chapters, and it will be all about the Company and its values and the decisions their management have made in the past in getting the Company where it is today.

It’s not known whether CES journalists will be given a free copy of the book at their CES Press Conference,

Kim Hyo-eun, vice president and head of the Brand Management Division at LG it will highlight the ‘brave optimism and relentless determination,” of the business and their employees.

The business claims that the book will create a better future for all and will identify defining moments in LG’s history.