LG Electronics is seeking to strengthen its foothold in the global business-to-business market, with CEO Cho Joo-wan meeting with key overseas partners in a bid to expand these relationships.

LG has shared plans to expand its ID business this year, by “strengthening software and service capabilities”, offering integrated solutions through its LG Pro:Cloud, the company’s cloud-based ID service platform.

“Even in the ID business, LG Electronics has to provide outstanding customer experiences by conducting in-depth research on the key value-chain of each customer group by industry,” Cho said.

“We will continue to improve our capability to deliver customised, integrated solutions that further anticipate customer needs.”

Cho also attended CES, where he discussed EV component solutions business with LG’s partner’s GM and Magna.

He also met with the CEO of Odeon Cinemas Group, the largest cinema group in Europe, in Barcelona last month, where the pair discussed “mid- and long-term strategic partnerships in the information display business”, according to Korea Herald.

Cho then attended the Air Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration Expo in Atlanta where he made no secret of LG’s plans to dominate the market with its AI technology, energy saving solutions, and smart platforms.

“To become a top player in the global HVAC market, we need to present excellent customer experiences based on our advanced home appliance technology,” Cho said.

“Let’s become the number one system air conditioner manufacturer in both advanced and growing markets.”

LG Electronics recently strengthened its ties with Apple, by bringing the Apple TV app, Apple Music, AirPlay and HomeKit all into its webOS Hub ecosystem, launching this expanding offering in over 100 countries and regions last week.

LG currently has roughly 200 partner brands that use webOS, including Seiki, Eko, Stream System, Konka, Aiwa and Hyundai.