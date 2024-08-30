Home > Latest News > LG Spruiks Streaming Week In Effort To Capture More Revenue From Data & Streaming

LG Spruiks Streaming Week In Effort To Capture More Revenue From Data & Streaming

By | 30 Aug 2024

Desperate to capture more data using WebOS Smart TV capability LG Electronics is spruiking ‘Streaming Week’ that will kick off from September 9th in an effort to grow their data capture and sale to third party business.

They are also going after a click of the revenue by trying to get consumers to pay for a subscription via the WebOS software.

ChannelNews recommends that users don’t sign up to Netflix, Paramount, Apple TV or any one of the streaming apps found on an LG TV, instead use your mobile to sign up directly with the streaming service, while this does not stop LG collecting data on a person’s personal viewing habits it does mean you are dealing directly with the streaming provider.

Another good option is Hubbl from Foxtel Group, this puck option does a very good job of managing both free to air and streamed content via a one off $79 cost for the device that gets daily updates of content.

Currently LG is currently raking in billions using the WebOS software built into their TVs to capture information on users of their TV’s while also taking a cut of the money you pay for a subscription which is why they are using promotions such as Streaming Week to lure consumers into spending more money on LG streaming services.

LG Streaming Week will see LG offer free subscriptions of up to three months on selected services in an effort to lure more people into their network, with more people equalling more revenue from selling data to third parties.

The new offer is being rolled out in 44 countries including Australia.

Among the services being offered by LG is Mubi,6 a new global streaming service.

LG also want to charge users a separate fee via DAZN7 to get access to a US NFL Game Pass Season Pro subscription, there is no offers for AFL or local NRL games.

LG is also trying to lure none LG TV owners into their data capture network which now consists of 4,000 partners who were offered WebOS for free for third party TV’s. This allows then to capture a vast amount of data across 180 Countries with over 200 million LG TV owners now being tracked by LG using the WebOS software.

LG services such as StanbyME and StanbyME Go, and webOS has recorded a significant increase in usage time which has resulted in LG generating over $1 billion dollars in revenue selling the data they capture.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.

