Home > Latest News > LG Splashes New 'Forest Green' Colour On Laundry & Floorcare

LG Splashes New ‘Forest Green’ Colour On Laundry & Floorcare

By | 21 Jul 2023

Announced yesterday, LG Electronics Australia (LG) is splashing its latest collection of laundry and floorcare solutions, updating its LG WashTowerTM, LG CordZero® handstick vacuum, and LG Styler™ models in a brand-new Forest Green colour. The new coloured appliances are now available in participating retailers.

The new colour follows the trend of personalisation and allows consumers further freedom to design their houses the way they like with the new models featuring the subtle pop of forest green.

“In recent years, we have seen Australians really embrace the home as a space that reflects their own unique preferences and tastes. To cater to this growing trend, LG has delivered updated laundry and floorcare solutions that not only harness innovative technology to enhance convenience, but also complement your personal style,” Shannon Tweedie, Marketing Manager for Home Appliances at LG Electronics Australia said.

Consumers wanting to change out their appliances can grab a new forest green LG WashTower™ (WWT-1209FGB), LG Styler™ (S5GOC) and LG CordZero® Auto Emptying Handstick + Power Mop Vac (A9T-MAX) at online at LG, selected retailers like Harvey Norman, Bing Lee, The Good Guys all around Sydney and beyond.

Retail prices are as follows: 12/9kg WashTower™ All-In-One Stacked Washer Dryer for $3,999, Styler Steam Clothing Care System® (5 Garment) for $3,299 and LG CordZero® Auto Emptying Hand stick & Power Mop Vac for $1,599.



