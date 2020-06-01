LG Shares Patented Robot Vacuum Cleaner Tech With Miele

LG Electronics and Miele have entered into a long-term patent licence agreement for robot vacuum cleaner technologies, whereby Miele will be allowed to product and sell such products using patented technologies developed by LG R&D.

These patented technologies include ‘HOM-BOT’ which uses infrared-induced signals and an induction signal guide to assist the robot vacuum cleaners in returning to their docking stations for charging. Other LG patents relate to dust unit detection and agitator attachment technologies, currently found in LG’s CordZero vacuums.

“LG has long and storied history of investing in home appliances,” said Jeon Saeng-gyu, Executive Vice President of LG’s Intellectual Property Centre. “Patent licensing agreements with major brands allow more consumers to benefit from the collective innovation of the industry.”

In late April LG filed a lawsuit against appliance manufacturer Beko in Germany for intellectual property infringement of LG’s patented TrueSteam technology.