LG Display is hoping to overcome an early slip up to score a lucrative OLED panel contract for the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

This will mark the first time the panel maker has taken its low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) OLED technology to the commercial stage.

It will be hoping to take a slice out of Samsung Display’s market share in this sector. Samsung is currently the sole manufacturer of the panels for both iPhone 14 Pro Max and Pro, and has a two-year lead on the commercialisation of LTPO OLED technology.

According to The Elec, LG Display’s initial samples presented to Apple “showed problems in thin-film encapsulation and the hole that is placed on top of the front camera”.

New samples are going through a “reliability test”, but this delay meant LG missed the supply for the initial batch of iPhone 14s, resulting in Samsung Display increasing its production output.

If approved by early October, LG Display can start mass production, with the ability to produce over 10 million units.

If Apple again rejects the new samples, LG Display will have to change the production process, and re-manufacture, all of which will push approval — and mass production — back as much as a month.