Home > Latest News > LG & Samsung Taking Pounding From Chinese TV Brands New Research Reveals

LG & Samsung Taking Pounding From Chinese TV Brands New Research Reveals

By | 6 Dec 2024

South Korean TV brands LG Electronics and Samsung along with Japanese TV brand Sony have dominated the Australian TV market for decades, now that is changing and quickly despite the TV market being in decline in Australia with LG falling behind both TCL, Hisense and Samsung globally.

While Historically, Samsung, Sony and LG have dominated the premium TV market, its Chinese brands Hisense and TCL who are rapidly gaining ground, according to new market data with both Chinese brands stripping big chunks of share from LG and Samsung.

Samsung’s share of premium TV shipments dropped significantly from 43% in Q3 2023 to 30% in Q3 2024, according to Counterpoint Research.

LG’s share also declined, from 20% to 16% during the same period.

Hisense who recently released a $24K 110-inch premium TV in Australia, saw their market share surge from 14% in 2023 to 24% in 2024.

TCL the world’s biggest manufacturer of TV’s also gained share rising from 11% in 2023 to 24% in Q3 2024.

“Chinese companies are already leading the market in standard LCD, and now they are focusing on the premium TV group that was dominated by Korean and Japanese companies. said Lee Je-hyeok, analyst at Counterpoint Research.

“They are improving profits by adjusting their product portfolios and expanding their presence in all regions by enhancing their brand image,” he added.

Counterpoint defines premium TVs as OLED, QD-OLED, miniLED LCD, micro-LED, 8K LCD and ‘QD-LCD’, the latter encompassing edge-lit LCD TVs such as Q60, Q70, and Samsung’s Frame TV.

Counterpoint claims that Samsung’s Frame should not qualify as a ‘Premium TV.

‘Without the frame and their Q60 and Q70 TV’s, Samsung’s premium, market share would be notably lower, the research group claims.

Helping Hisense and TCL to grow share is the 102% year-over-year increase in miniLED LCD TV sales.

It was also revealed that TCL has surpassed Samsung in the market for ‘super large TVs’ over 80 inches, according to Omdia Research.

LG’s share primarily reflects its OLED TVs, as it does not have significant miniLED LCD sales.

One bright point is that Samsung is growing its share in OLED with QD-OLED TVs.

With CES looming Hisense and TCL are both set to make major TV announcements at CES 2025.

Both Companies claim that they aim to maintain momentum in 2025 as consumers increasingly gravitate towards XXL TVs, a segment still dominated by LCD technology.

Beyond premium TVs, the global TV market grew 11% year-over-year in Q3 2024.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , , , ,
You may also like
Oz Left Out Of Samsung One UI 7 Beta Roll Out
UPDATED:Big South Korean Brands Caught Up In Overnight Martial Law Decree See Shares Fall, Stay At Home Orders
LG Takes Woke’ To A New Level With CES 2025 Release Of ‘Affectionate AI’
Hisense Launches $25K 110-Inch Flagship TV In Oz
INSIGHT:Is Samsung Really Struggling?
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

Oz Left Out Of Samsung One UI 7 Beta Roll Out
Latest News
/
December 6, 2024
/
Kindle Scribe With ‘Paper-Like Texture’ Now Available In Oz
Latest News
/
December 6, 2024
/
Under Pressure Retailers Calls For Reforms & New Government In 2025
Latest News
/
December 6, 2024
/
Sonos To Take On Hubbl & Apple TV in 2025 As They Move To Make Money From Selling Ads & Data
Latest News
/
December 6, 2024
/
Never-Ending Black Friday Sale Has Become A Shemozzle
Latest News
/
December 6, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Oz Left Out Of Samsung One UI 7 Beta Roll Out
Latest News
/
December 6, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Australia appears to have missed out on the Samsung beta program for their One UI 7 update, and no explanation...
Read More