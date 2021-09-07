The International Trade Commission of the US has launched into an investigation to see whether a number of leading electronics makers have violated various patents involved semiconductors.

Notebooks, smartphones, tablets, PCs and even servers from Samsung, LG, Dell, Lenovo and other companies may have violated article 337 of US’ custom laws, which deals with “unfair practices of imported products to the US related to patents and trademarks.”

This follows a lawsuit filed by Sonrai Memory on August 2, which claimed the companies violated its US patents 7159766, 7325733 and 8193792, which all revolve around USB and memory chips.

The International Trade Commission could order an injunction against the products, if found in violation, which is likely to cause major issues for an industry already deal with logistics and supply chain issues.