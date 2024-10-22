LG Electronics Sales Director Murray Richardson has quit after a serious illness scare.

The 20 year veteran recently who is also a ‘runner’ recently underwent heart surgery after his blood pressure dropped to a dangerous level.

After being admitted to hospital where he had a pacemaker installed, he was back on his feet quickly, with a recent trip to Berlin for IFA proving that he was okay to travel.

His exit comes as LG consumer sales slump with the South Korean Company under pressure in both the appliance and TV markets.

Global the business is looking to expand their B2b business with the introduction of subscriptions for consumer products and the introduction of rental programs for TV’s and appliances high on the agenda for LG.

The Company who is also raking in tens of millions of dollars, from the sales of confidential data to third parties.

The data captured using WebOS on the TV viewing and LG product usage of their customers, is currently under investigation by the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission and the Federal Government who are looking at new laws to that will restrict what Companies such as LG and Samsung can capture and sell to data brokers, advertising and brands looking for the home activities of people who own an LG TV.

Richardson said: “My time at LG has been an incredible journey, and while I’m sad to say goodbye, I’m equally excited for the next chapter ahead”.

He added “I’m proud of the many accomplishments we’ve achieved together, from leading the strategic restructure of our key account management team to strengthening relationships with retail partners”.

He has not commented on the fall in sales this year or the 20% fall in sales in 2023.

Dan Lim the current CEO of LG Australia “Murray has been key to our success over the past 20 years, leaving a lasting impact on the company. With such a long-standing tenure, his contributions while working alongside seven managing directors and six chief financial officers have been invaluable.

Richardson will finish with LG in November 2024.

LG sales general managers, Joshua Marshall and Frank Malcaus, will take over Richardsons responsibilities, with both now vying for the top job.