LG Electronics has announced a new minimalist colour for two models of its French Door Refrigerator range, Essence Matte White.

It expands the company’s selection of colours, by providing a natural finish, perfect for layering with neutral textures.

Decorilla’s Interior Design Trends 2024 indicated that beige, muted tones are becoming increasingly popular.

LG’s French Door Fridge range in Essence Matte White was designed to compliment the way of living today, offering a neutral palette and key modern features.

These fridges, featuring the company’s flat, French Door design with a pocket handle, will be available in a 530L model, as well as a 637L model.

They deliver cubed and crushed ice while the UVnano Water Dispenser, complete with built in UV LED light reduces up to 99.99% of bacteria.

It also has Multi Air Flow technology, which helps maintain the ideal humidity and temperature levels, preserving the freshness of food.

It uses digital sensors to continuously monitor temperature conditions, while vents deliver an even distribution of cool air.

Owners can also use the LG ThinQ app to remotely adjust settings.

The LG 637L French Door refrigerator in Essence Matte White is currently available for purchase, retailing for A$3,499 from the official LG website and participating retailers.

The 530L Slim French Door refrigerator in Essence Matte White is expected to be released in Q2 2024, retailing for A$2,499.

The Marketing Manager for Home Appliances at LG, Shannon Tweedie said, “We are seeing Australians continue to embrace the concept of their home being a reflection of their individual preferences and tastes, and at LG, we value the importance of offering a wide range of choices across our appliance ranges, which is why we are consistently expanding our colourways.”

“Our new Essence Matte White colour is the latest colour addition to our appliance lineup, bringing a sophisticated, modern take on appliance aesthetics. The finish joins the likes of our Forest Green laundry range, Natural Beige top mount and colour changing MoodUP refrigerator, which all celebrates consumers’ individual style choices, allowing them to personalise their home.”