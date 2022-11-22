HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 22 Nov 2022

LG has announced the UltraGear, a 27-inch OLED gaming monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate and a minute 0.03ms response time.

The LG UltraGear 27GR95QE offers a resolution of 2560 x 1400 (QHD) at 16:9, with 1.07 billion colour depth, a contrast ratio of 1.5 million-to-1, and support for 98.5 per cent DCI-P3.

There’s 10-bit HDR support, plus compatibility with AMD FreeSync Premium and Nvidia G-Sync.

The monitor sports one DisplayPort 1.4, two HDMI, one USB 3.0 up stream, two USB 3.0 down stream, a TOSLINK, and one TRRS jack. The monitor tilts from -5 to 15 degrees, and swivels from -10 to 10 degrees.

There’s also an array of RGB lights on the back of the monitor, as is now custom for all gaming machines.

This is all no doubt music to gamers’ ears, especially the 27-inch size – which is oddly rare for OLED gaming monitors.

Unfortunately LG has not revealed release date details as yet, only offering up a US$1,000 RRP, which means it’s unlikely to retail for under A$1,500 once it reaches our shores.



