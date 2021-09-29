LG Electronics Australia has announced two new additions to the company’s audio lineup – the LG TONE Free FP series earbuds (models FP9A, FP8A & FP5A) and XBOOM 360 (model RP4B) Bluetooth speaker.

These new audio products offer premium audio technologies, connectivity and aesthetic designs appealing to entertainment enthusiasts.

In media briefing to journalists yesterday, the company said the audio products were compatible for the iOs and Android platforms.

On the home front, the company said line-up includes features that demonstrate the company’s continued investment in audio innovation, including wireless charging on the FP9A model with the Plug & Play feature which allows the cradle to run as a Bluetooth transmitter, enabling use with AUX audio devices.

The stylish form factor of the XBOOM 360 portable speaker and advanced audio engineering smarts delivers authentic, omnidirectional sound that is great for any home space and in-home entertaining.

Samantha Mikhael, Category Marketing Manager for Home Entertainment at LG Electronics Australia said: “As we head into the summer period and the easing of lifestyle restrictions, Australians will be reconnecting with friends and family.

“The LG TONE Free FP series earbuds and the XBOOM 360 portable speaker are compelling offerings for consumers when it comes to entertaining and gifting, enhancing the experience both indoors, outdoors and on-the-go.”

New to the LG TONE Free FP9A model is the ‘Plug & Play’ feature which allows the earbuds to wirelessly connect to other devices with an AUX connection, which enables the charging cradle to double as a Bluetooth dongle.

Ideal for those who frequently fly and use exercise equipment, users can plug the cradle into a smartphone, gaming console, treadmill or other compatible devices via USB-C to AUX cable, to experience their favourite audio.

LG has continued the company’s long-standing relationship with Meridian for the FP series, bringing audio technologies such as Headphone Spatial Processing (HSP) and 3D Sound Stage to a consumer product.

HSP envelopes the listener with multi-dimensional sound while 3D Sound Stage expands spatial up-mixing – great for movies and smartphone gaming. Additionally, the large, upgraded drivers and diaphragms featuring silicone edging, deliver powerful bass and when paired with the TONE Free app1, users can access an equaliser, Ambient Sound mode, touch control customisation and a Find My Earbuds function.

Active noise cancelling is featured across the new earbuds, minimising low-frequency sounds.

The microphones on the earbuds listen for ambient noises and neutralise these by producing identical sound waves that are inaudible to the listener.

The new ‘Whispering Mode’ offers call privacy, allowing users to hold the right earbud close to their mouths as a dedicated microphone, an ideal solution for making and taking calls in both quiet and loud environments.

Returning to the latest earbud models is the company’s UVnano feature.

Integrating a UVC-LED light into the charging case, 99.9 percent of E. coli and S. aureus bacteria is killed after just five minutes of UVC exposure in the cradle for the FP9A & FP8A models.2For additional hygiene, the new models also feature medical-grade ear gels.

Finally, the FP9A delivers up to 10 hours of playback time between charges, for a total of 24 hours of usage when used with the charging cradle.

And with quick charge, five minutes in the case enables up to one hour of listening, making the earbuds ideal for those times when users forget to charge the night before.