LG Launch New Ultra Monitor Range With Samsung Inspired Ergonomics

LG has launched a brand new range of Ultra monitors for gaming and content creators alike, including a Samsung-inspired take on ergonomic monitor mounting.

The new 2020 lineup includes the UltraFine, UltraGear and UltraWide, all of which were honoured for the CES Innovation Awards.

Availability and pricing for the Australian market are yet to be determined.

Jang Ik-hwan, head of the LG IT business division claims ‘the 2020 monitor lineup surpasses expectations with professional-level performance, picture quality and speed’.

LG’s 32-inch UltraFine ‘Ergo’ 4K UHD monitor (model 32UN880) sports an ergonomic stand solution similar to the one found on Samsung’s UHD clamp-type monitor.

Bringing together image fidelity, ergonomics and USB-C one cable solution in a single monitor, the LG UltraFine brings a cleaner and more efficient desk setup at home or in the office.

The One-Click mount-system makes setting up the display much quicker and simpler.

For the gamers, LG is launching three UltraGear Gaming Monitor (models 27GN950, 34GN850 and 38GN950) with a 27-inch, 34-inch and a massive 38-inch model.

Featuring LG’s first 1-millisecond Gray-to-Gray (GTG) IPS display, the new monitors claim to ‘raise the bar’ for PC gaming.

The new UltraGear monitors include support for a single DisplayPort cable with VESA Display Stream Compression (DSC) technology for virtually lossless performance when handling 4K UHD content.

Each model has support for HDR and is NVIDIA G-Sync Compatible for variable refresh rate and adaptive sync technology.

Saving the best for last is LG’s UltraWide Monitor, the 38-inch Curved UltraWide QHD+ monitor (model 38WN95C) with Thunderbolt 3 connectivity.

Boasting a 1ms Nano IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate, the UltraWide LG Monitor is also NVIDIA G-Sync compatible like its gaming brothers.

With a massive 3,840 x 1,600 resolution and 21:9 aspect ratio, UltraWide users will get themselves three times the screen real estate as Full HD 16:9.

LG will be displaying the new monitors at their CES 2020 #11100 booth in Las Vegas.

Below is a full specification list of the new monitors from LG.