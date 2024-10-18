LG Electronics push into the B2b market will now include a new range of business monitors that will not be sold at mass retail.

The Company that has openly admitted that the future for the South Korean brand is the B2b market, the sale of data stripped from consumers who buy an LG TV, and the direct selling of subscription today launched 20 monitors into the “professional B2b market” according to LG executives.

Targeting corporate and government as well as education, healthcare and the creative industries the new range is set to deliver “better margins” for LG as they battle falling revenues in the consumer market.

Among the new range are several 21″ models, two 27-inch, high-resolution IPS display that deliver 100Hz refresh rates. Also released are QHD Monitors which are designed for government service centres, airports and hotel lobbies.

The Full HD monitors have USB Type-C and normal USB ports. Available in 27- and 23.8-inches, LG’s business monitors with Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) resolution IPS panels also have built-in speakers and webcams for video conferencing.

Australian pricing has not been announced.

YS Lee, vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Business Solutions Company. “With our market-leading B2B monitors, we aim to support the digital transformation of the workforce and enhance the employee experience.”