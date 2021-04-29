HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Appliances And Entertainment Drive LG’s Best Ever Quarter

Appliances And Entertainment Drive LG’s Best Ever Quarter

By | 29 Apr 2021
,

LG has celebrated its biggest quarter ever, fuelled by growth in appliances and home entertainment, even as it winds down its failing smartphone business.

The South Korean tech giant and rival to Samsung posted KRW 18.81 trillion ($21.7 billion AUD) in sales and KRW 1.52 trillion ($1.74 billion AUD) profit in the first quarter of the 2021 calendar year, which represent respective year-on-year increases of 27.7 per cent and 39.1 per cent; this is the best quarterly performance the company has ever seen.

The strongest-performing sector was home appliances, which pulled in KRW 6.71 trillion ($7.74 billion AUD) in sales, up 23.8 per cent year-on-year, and KRW 919.90 billion ($1.06 billion AUD) in profit, up 22.1 per cent year on year.

Home entertainment came in second, with KRW 4.01 trillion ($4.62 billion AUD) in revenue, up 34.9 per cent year on year, and KRW 403.80 billion ($465.4 million AUD) in operating income, up 23.9 per cent year-on-year.

“Premium products led by OLED and NanoCell TVs continued to experience strong demand as the pandemic effect continued in most of the world.

“To maintain this success in 2021, LG will continue to enhance its premium product lineup, further expand online sales, optimize resources and streamline asset management,” the company said.

Mobile solutions was the only division to record a loss, ending up KRW 280.10 billion ($322.92 million AUD) in the red.

About Post Author
,
You may also like
Tidal Streaming App Now Available On LG Televisions
LG To Sell Vietnam Smartphone Plant
LG Just Released Their $115,000 Rollable TV In The US
Samsung On The Verge Of Buying Millions Of OLED Panels From LG
LG Smashes Records Despite Mobile Failure
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

What Goes Up Must Come Down, EBay Warns Investors
Latest News
/
April 29, 2021
/
Big W Sales Grow 18.3% Online up 34%
Latest News
/
April 29, 2021
/
Worldwide Smartphone Market Rises 27%
Apple Hardware Industry
/
April 29, 2021
/
No Decision Yet On The Good Guys CEO Job Claims New JB Hi Fi Boss
Latest News
/
April 29, 2021
/
Two New D-Link Wi-Fi Cameras Award Winners
Connected Home D-Link Home Security
/
April 29, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

What Goes Up Must Come Down, EBay Warns Investors
Latest News
/
April 29, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Like so many similar companies in the same boat, EBay Inc. has noted the boost in sales associated with pandemic-induced...
Read More