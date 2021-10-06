HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
LG Gram Comes With Windows 11 

By | 6 Oct 2021

Starting this month, all LG gram laptops will be shipped with Windows 11, Microsoft’s newest operating system, it’s been described as Microsoft’s most significant upgrade in six years.

The company said previous LG gram models can also be upgraded to use the software by visiting Microsoft’s website.


“By shipping LG gram laptops with Windows 11 immediately after the OS launch is an example of our commitment we give to LG gram customers,”Jang Ik-hwan, senior vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company said.
“While it’s still possible for most laptop owners to install Microsoft’s latest OS on their own, the out of the box experience is still important to many of our customers who want to get working right away.”


With a new visual language, Windows 11 offers new features such as improved virtual desktop support, the ability to access widgets directly from the Taskbar, Xbox features to improve the PC gaming experience and easier multitasking with Snap Layouts and Snap Groups. 
The new Chromium-based Edge integrated into Windows 11 offers improved performance, speed and efficiency-boosting features for a more satisfying browsing experience.

