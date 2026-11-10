LG Electronics has fired the first shot in the annual CES trophy war, collecting a swag of CES 2027 Innovation Awards, including the top-tier Best of Innovation honour for a TV you can see straight through.

The South Korean giant was recognised in four categories, Art Tech, Video Displays, Gaming & eSports and Home Appliances, with the haul spanning TVs, a gaming monitor, a wall oven, a laundry tower and, in a twist few would have picked, a hair dryer.

The awards are handed out each year by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) ahead of the Las Vegas show, recognising standout products and services across consumer technology. With the show still weeks away, LG has wasted no time getting its acceptance speech in early.

A TV That Comes With Its Own Roller Blind

The headline win went to the LG Signature OLED T6, which took the Best of Innovation Award in the Art Tech category, the program’s highest distinction. It is the second consecutive year an LG OLED TV has claimed the gong.

The T6 combines a transparent OLED panel with 60GHz uncompressed 4K wireless transmission and a retractable contrast screen that switches the display between transparent and opaque.

In plain English, it is a TV with a built-in blind. Raise the contrast screen and viewers get LG’s full OLED picture. Lower it and the screen turns see-through, revealing whatever is behind it, which in some households may well be more entertaining than what’s on.

The wireless link also does away with most of the cables, sparing owners the rat’s nest of HDMI leads that traditionally lurks behind the telly. LG says content designed specifically for the transparent screen will deliver viewing experiences unique to the set.

Wallpaper TV Gets Thinner, And Smarter

The LG OLED evo AI W7, the company’s next-generation wireless Wallpaper TV, picked up an Innovation Award in Video Displays.

LG has applied ultra-slim engineering to every component, from the panel and main board through to the speakers, while its wireless system is designed to transmit video and audio without loss or delay, letting the set disappear into the wall.

It also packs LG’s latest agentic AI, which the company says better understands users’ needs and delivers more personalised experiences. Whether it understands the need to turn itself off when the owner has dozed off during the footy remains to be seen.

1,000Hz, For The Very Twitchy

In Gaming & eSports, the LG UltraGear 25G590B was honoured as what LG claims is the world’s first monitor to deliver a native 1,000Hz refresh rate at Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) resolution.

That’s 1,000 frames every second, a figure that comfortably outpaces the reflexes of most mere mortals. The 24.5-inch, esports-standard display is aimed squarely at competitive first-person shooter players, for whom fast response times and motion clarity are non-negotiable, and for whom losing can now no longer be blamed on the monitor.

Ovens, Laundry And A Hair Dryer

LG also scooped several awards in Home Appliances.

The LG SIGNATURE 30-inch Combination Wall Oven pairs precise heating and premium design with AI-driven functions.

The space-saving LG 25-inch Closet Fit WashTower is an all-in-one laundry unit featuring AI Wash and AI Dry, along with Flat Cabinet and Hidden Hinge designs to make installation and access easier.

Rounding out the list is the LG Hair Dryer, recognised for its Triple Airfluidics technology, which LG says delivers powerful airflow without excessive heat while helping preserve the hair’s internal moisture. Proof, if any were needed, that at CES no appliance is too humble for an award, provided it has a trademarked name.

More To Come

The full list and details of LG’s CES 2027 Innovation Award winning products will be revealed on January 4, 2027.

Rivals, who traditionally run up healthy award tallies of their own, are yet to have their say.