HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Appliances > LG Gets Into The Indoor Plant Growing Business

LG Gets Into The Indoor Plant Growing Business

By | 26 Dec 2019
, , , ,

LG Electronics is getting int other plant business with the Korean washing machine and TV maker now looking to tap into the booming indoor garden market.

The Company will show their revolutionary indoor gardening appliance which uses advanced light, temperature and water control to grow plants at CES 2020.

You even get the seed packages thrown in to help cultivate nutrient-rich and flavourful greens, there is even a monitoring app thrown in.

The Company claims that even novices’ gardeners will want one of these devices.

What’s not known is whether Bunnings will sell the new gardening appliance.

LG said that the device utilises flexible modules and that the appliance replicates optimal outdoor conditions by precisely matching the temperature inside the insulated cabinet with the time of day.

LED lights forced air circulation and wick-based water management allow seeds to transform quickly into ingredients for delicious recipes and dishes.

The advanced gardening system can hold up to 24 all-in-one seed packages, enough for a family of four.

A key component of the automated gardening solution is LG’s non-circulating water supply technology, which evenly distributes the exact amount of water that plant packages require.

This core technology prevents algae growth and inhibits unpleasant odours for a clean and hygienic environment where safe, natural herbs and leaf vegetables can grow.

A smartphone app helps users manage and monitor their plants. The all-in-one seed packages containing seeds, peat moss and fertilizer, is designed for immediate planting.

Initial packages will include 20 different varieties including romaine and other types of lettuce, arugula, chicory and basil.

PS: We are still wating for the beer making machine launched at CES 2019.

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street, Journalist He wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner. for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media Company and prior to that the third largest PR Company that became the foundation Company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, ,
You may also like
Multi Language Chats Coming To OZ
As Brand Wobbles Apple Is Set To Go Back To CES After 28 Year Absence
EXCLUSIVE: Samsung Pulls The Plug On CES Press Conference, Scales Back Stand
Samsung’s Hyun-Suk Kim To Deliver CES 2020 Keynote
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

What To Expect From CES 2020
5G Amazon Apple
/
December 27, 2019
/
Amazon Rocks As Sales Boom Stocks Climb & Brands Like Jabra Love It
Accessories Amazon Alexa Finance
/
December 27, 2019
/
EXCLUSIVE: Aldi To Sell 75″ 4K UHD Netflix TV For $999 Cheapest Ever
4K TV Aldi Brands
/
December 26, 2019
/
BREAKING NEWS: Myer Crashes Again Shoppers Forced To Get Cash
Industry Latest News Myer
/
December 26, 2019
/
Bowers & Wilkins The New Benchmark For Noise Cancelling Headphones
Accessories Headphones Latest News
/
December 26, 2019
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

What To Expect From CES 2020
5G Amazon Apple
/
December 27, 2019
/
/
0 Comment
We are a month away from one of the biggest tech shows of the year and already questions are being...
Read More