LG Fixes Auto-Dimming Issue On 2023 OLED TVs

LG Fixes Auto-Dimming Issue On 2023 OLED TVs

24 Mar 2023

LG has released a firmware update for its 2023 range of OLED TVs, after an error was resulting in content dimming slowly over the course of a darkly-lit film.

The company’s Temporal Peak Luminance Control algorithm is designed to detect a static screen and dim the picture to avoid the dreaded image burn-in.

Unfortunately, it was kicking in on darkly-lit shows with slower movement.

The issue also impacted older LG TVs with this same feature, but so far the company has only issued a fix for the 2023 LG C3 and G3 OLED TVs as yet.

Firmware version 03.10.19 is available now for 2023 LG OLED TVs, as an over-the-air update from the menu.



