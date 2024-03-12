LG refrigerators are experiencing an ongoing issue in the US, that has raised concerns in other regions globally, including Australia.

The issue has reportedly sparked concern due to faulty linear compressors, which lead to frequent failures despite the long lifespans advertised.

Various consumers have experienced refrigerators malfunctioning after only a few years of use, starting with ice makers to the complete breakdown of cooling systems.

Complaints have been consistent, and even with warranty coverage, many are left paying large amounts for repairs. Frustration is also rising at the uncertainty of whether replacement parts will last.

LG Electronics is now facing a class action lawsuit, which alleges some of its refrigerators, the ones equipped with linear compressors, are failing to cool properly withing 36 months of purchase.

It’s a widespread issue that has led to consumer inconvenience and financial struggles. Legal action was prompted to hold the company accountable for the defects.

Affected consumers are waiting for a solution and are asking for compensation for the appliances.

Plaintiff attorneys argue the issue has extended far beyond isolated cases, identifying the large number of complaints received across the US. They also claim the LG linear compressors don’t live up to the promised 10-year warranty, and 20-year lifespan.

Previous litigation over refrigerator defects has been settled by LG, but now the company are facing fraud accusations in this lawsuit.

Consumers who bought LG or Kenmore refrigerators since 2018 in the US, have an opportunity to join the lawsuit and seek recourse for faulty appliances.

Over 100 plaintiffs are already involved, with the case gaining momentum, meaning the outcome could mean serious implications for LG and its reputation, not only in the US, but in other markets globally.

Since these issues could extend past the US, consumers all over the world are urged to research thoroughly, ask about warranty coverage, and understand the response the company gives about compressor-related issues, prior to purchasing,

For those who already own an LG fridge with a linear compressor, it’s been advised to search online using the model number and serial number, as well as “linear compressor issues.” Search results will indicate if others have reported similar issues.

Close attention should be paid to unusual noises and cooling issues. If problems arise, the owner is urged to contact LG customer support immediately, even if the warranty has expired. Assistance may still be given even with the known issues of these compressors.