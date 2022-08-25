HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > LG Joins Home Connectivity Alliance

LG Joins Home Connectivity Alliance

By | 25 Aug 2022

LG Electronics has announced that it has joined the Board of Directors for the Home Connectivity Alliance (HCA).

The HCA is made up of a number of major technology brands who manufacturer smart home products and solutions, who are allied with the aim of delivering consumers a safer, more secure and interoperable smart home ecosystem.

“We’re happy to have LG join our Board of the alliance. As the industry leader, LG understands that interoperability is essential to a truly seamless smart home experience and we are thrilled to have them join the alliance,” said President of Home Connectivity Alliance Yoon Ho Choi.

“Leveraging the collective insights and experiences of our global board members, we will continue to advance the evolution of the connected home and provide consumers with an easier, smarter way of living.”

Following it’s election to the HCA board, LG customers will gain the ability to control and operate devices manufactured by other alliance brands such as Samsung and Electrolux via the LG ThinQ app.

“We are very pleased to join the board of the Home Connectivity Alliance and excited to work with like-minded companies,” said president of the LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company, Lyu Jae-cheol.

“The decision to join is consistent with LG’s commitment to open innovation and collaboration, and commitment to provide consumers with more choice and greater convenience in their daily lives, and drive the future of the connected home experience.”

LG and other brands that make up the HCA will showcase the smart home cross brand compatibility with its latest devices at IFA 2022, which will be held in Berlin from the 2nd to the 6th of September.



About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
LG’s Laundry WashTower Has New AI Capability
Canohm Secures Two New Smart Home Brands
LG Unveils Vibrating TV With Speakerless Audio
LG Unveil Adaptable ‘Libero’ Monitor
REVIEW: LG Gram – Lightweight Body, Heavyweight Specs
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

REVIEW: Yamaha’s E7B Earbuds Provide Big Sound, Many Options
Latest News
/
August 25, 2022
/
COMMENT:Why Federal Communications Minister Rowlands Should Pull Her Head In About AFL
Latest News
/
August 25, 2022
/
Lismore Officeworks Reopens After Floods
Latest News
/
August 25, 2022
/
Samsung Responsible For One-Third Of Global TV Sales
Latest News
/
August 25, 2022
/
Nine Announces Huge Buyback Plan, $315M Profit
Latest News
/
August 25, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

REVIEW: Yamaha’s E7B Earbuds Provide Big Sound, Many Options
Latest News
/
August 25, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Yamaha has unleashed three sets of true wireless earbuds, the three of which have subtle design and spec differences, but...
Read More