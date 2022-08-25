LG Electronics has announced that it has joined the Board of Directors for the Home Connectivity Alliance (HCA).

The HCA is made up of a number of major technology brands who manufacturer smart home products and solutions, who are allied with the aim of delivering consumers a safer, more secure and interoperable smart home ecosystem.

“We’re happy to have LG join our Board of the alliance. As the industry leader, LG understands that interoperability is essential to a truly seamless smart home experience and we are thrilled to have them join the alliance,” said President of Home Connectivity Alliance Yoon Ho Choi.

“Leveraging the collective insights and experiences of our global board members, we will continue to advance the evolution of the connected home and provide consumers with an easier, smarter way of living.”

Following it’s election to the HCA board, LG customers will gain the ability to control and operate devices manufactured by other alliance brands such as Samsung and Electrolux via the LG ThinQ app.

“We are very pleased to join the board of the Home Connectivity Alliance and excited to work with like-minded companies,” said president of the LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company, Lyu Jae-cheol.

“The decision to join is consistent with LG’s commitment to open innovation and collaboration, and commitment to provide consumers with more choice and greater convenience in their daily lives, and drive the future of the connected home experience.”

LG and other brands that make up the HCA will showcase the smart home cross brand compatibility with its latest devices at IFA 2022, which will be held in Berlin from the 2nd to the 6th of September.