LG Electronics announced a 25 per cent jump in operating profits for the third quarter of 2022.

LG released its preliminary earnings results, ahead of a more detailed breakdown later this month.

The Korean giant reported revenues of A$23.46 billion (KRW 21.2 trillion) during the September quarter, up 14 per cent year-on-year.

Operating profit was A$711,134 (KRW 746.6 billion), which the company expects to be 25 percent higher than the same quarter of the previous year.

Details regarding each division will be announced officially later this month.