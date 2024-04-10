LG Electronics who had some of the best Android smartphones, before they quit the market in 2022, has sold 48 mobile patents to Chinese smartphone Company Oppo, the Company who was banned by European retailers for not paying Nokia for patent licences.

According to the United States Patent and Trademark Office, LG Electronics sold several patents to Oppo in November relating to codec, the software that’s used to compress digital video and audio data.

Out of the 48 patents, 34 are already registered USPTO and 14 are still pending approval by the US patent office.

LG has a large portfolio of patents and is still raking in license revenue from over 24,000 patents related to 4G, 5G, Wi-Fi, and other mobile technology.

Oppo, along with Realme and Vivo, which are two failed brands in Australia, along with their parent Company BBK have a questionable track record when it comes to patents.

Back in January 2024 Nokia and Oppo finally settled a major patent dispute which saw the Chinese brand banned from selling its phones in Europe.

This ended when Nokia assigned a 5G patent cross-licensing deal with Chinese device maker Oppo that resolved all patent litigation between the companies.