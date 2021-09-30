HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
LG Electronics Expected To Post Solid Q3 Earnings 

LG Electronics Expected To Post Solid Q3 Earnings 

By | 30 Sep 2021

Business analysts are predicting a great year ahead for LG Electronics as the conglomerate is expected to announced a solid third-quarter (Q3) results next week. 

Analysts believe the South Korean tech giant is expected to post good earnings despite recently withdrawing itself from the smartphone business. 

Its strong earnings was all thanks to sales derived from the home appliances business such as its LCD TVs and air conditioning units. 

The earnings from this sector is expected to offset the slump recorded from the company’s vehicle components and B2B units.  

This prediction was made by data compiled by Yonhap Informax, the financial news arm of Yonglap News Agency.  

The Korean Herald reports that LG is expected to log in a record USD$15.4 billion sales from the July to September period – an uptick of about 8.2 per cent from the previous corresponding year. 

 

 

