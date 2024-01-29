With Valentine’s Day approaching, many are wondering what to get for their loved ones. LG & Canon have made the decision a bit easier, and revealed their top products for that special day.

The pocket sized Canon PowerShot V10, retailing for $699, is an all-in-one camera, stand, and microphone, designed for creating sharp, high-definition content.

The Canon SELPHY CP1500, retailing for $239, allows the user to instantly print photos from a computer or smartphone, as it’s a compact photo printer. It comes with protective coating for photos which can last up to 100 years.

Additionally, the user can print on the go due to the SELPHY Photo Layout app.

The Canon EOS R50, retailing for $1,399 is an on-the-go camera, that is equipped with automatic shooting modes, and 4K video.

It’s compact, lightweight, and can create stand out photos and videos to share anywhere, at any time.

Moving on to LG, there’s the LG 45-inch Curved UltraGear OLED Gaming Monitor, which retails for $2,999.

Packed with specifications including a 240Hz refresh rate and self-lit OLED pixel technology, producing life-like visuals for an immersive gaming experience.

Finally, there’s the LG Gram SuperSlim, which retails for $2,999, and is portable and versatile, for use on the go.

It comes with a 60Wh battery life, and 13th Gen Intel Evo processors, for smooth performance, and weighs less than 1KG.

Struggling to find the perfect Valentine’s gift, check these devices out.