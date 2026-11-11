LG is preparing a major upgrade to its largest OLED television, with its upcoming 97-inch model expected to feature Tandem OLED technology for the first time. The change has the potential for significant improvements in brightness, colour performance and overall picture quality.

The plans for LG OLED evo 97W7 have been identified through the 2027 CES Innovation Awards, giving an early indication of the company’s next-generation flagship TV technology.

The development addresses a gap in LG’s OLED range. While smaller models in the company’s 2026 television lineup have adopted newer Tandem WOLED panels, the 97-inch models have continued using older-generation display technology.

In 2027 that is expected to change, with LG apparently planning to extend Tandem OLED technology to the larger screen size.

According to the CES Innovation Awards product description, the 97W7 will feature a 4K OLED display with peak brightness of up to 4,000 nits and 83 per cent coverage of the BT.2020 colour gamut. The panel is also rated for reflectivity of just 1.1 per cent, which typically helps to improve viewing in brighter rooms.

The television is designed around LG’s Zero Connect wireless media system, which transmits uncompressed 4K video to the display, reducing the need for conventional signal cables connected directly to the screen.

A carbon-fibre backplate is another feature, helping the television have a thickness of just 15.7mm and a total weight of less than 40kg, and making it considerably easier to integrate into a living space than its enormous size might suggest.

The 97W7 is also expected to support a 165Hz variable refresh rate (VRR), Bluetooth ultra-low-latency input and virtual 11.1.2-channel audio. LG’s Gallery+ art display functionality is also among its list of features.

The TV is also set to feature an under-display sensor system, which has optical and ambient-light sensors beneath the active OLED panel. The ambient-light sensor could allow the television to automatically adjust brightness according to room conditions, while the purpose of the optical sensor remains less clear.

Despite the technical improvements, pricing remains a major question.

Pricing remains a question. LG Display has been working to reduce the manufacturing costs of larger OLED panels, with previous price reductions seen in the 77-inch and 83-inch categories.

LG is expected to officially unveil its 2027 television range at CES in January.