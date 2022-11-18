HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > LG Bags Over Two Dozen CES Innovation Awards

LG Bags Over Two Dozen CES Innovation Awards

By | 18 Nov 2022

LG Bagged More Than Two Dozen CES Innovation Awards this year which includes three Best of Innovation Awards for LG OLED in the computer peripherals, gaming and video display categories.

The company won 28 honors with 10 awards for LG OLED TVs, marking the 11th consecutive year that the company’s self-lit TVs have received CES Innovation Awards.

The 88-inch LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K TV, which boosts Alpha 9 Gen2 Intelligent Processor, was recognized in three categories.

The ultra-large 97-inch OLED and LG OLED Flex, a groundbreaking TV boasting the world’s first bendable 42-inch OLED screen, were double honorees.

LG home appliances named CES 2023 Innovation Award winners include the LG PuriCare Aero Furniture, a new concept in air purification. Not only does it come with 360-degree built-in air purification, but also wireless charging and “mood lighting”.

The premium LG CordZero All-in-One Tower with Steam Mop was also honoured.

Hosted by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), the CES Innovation Award program recognizes innovative consumer products and services across a multitude of device and technology categories.



About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
More Consumers Using Set Top Boxes To Access Content Over TV Apps
LG Energy To Source Graphite From Australia
CES Tipped for 40% Growth In 2023
LG’s First OLED Gaming Monitor Finally Comes To Oz
LG Enjoys 25% Profit Jump
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Serious Problems For Apple TV
Latest News
/
November 18, 2022
/
Bunnings Tops YouGov’s Best Brand Rankings
Latest News
/
November 18, 2022
/
Yamaha Unveils $7,500 Headphones
Latest News
/
November 18, 2022
/
Eighth Straight Rate Hike Likely After Record Low Unemployment
Latest News
/
November 18, 2022
/
BREAKING NEWS: Tug Shipping Dispute Will Not Go Ahead
Latest News
/
November 18, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Serious Problems For Apple TV
Latest News
/
November 18, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
The 128GB  4K Apple TV box has a storage problem with numerous users complaining that it would not let them...
Read More