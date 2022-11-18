LG Bagged More Than Two Dozen CES Innovation Awards this year which includes three Best of Innovation Awards for LG OLED in the computer peripherals, gaming and video display categories.

The company won 28 honors with 10 awards for LG OLED TVs, marking the 11th consecutive year that the company’s self-lit TVs have received CES Innovation Awards.

The 88-inch LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K TV, which boosts Alpha 9 Gen2 Intelligent Processor, was recognized in three categories.

The ultra-large 97-inch OLED and LG OLED Flex, a groundbreaking TV boasting the world’s first bendable 42-inch OLED screen, were double honorees.

LG home appliances named CES 2023 Innovation Award winners include the LG PuriCare Aero Furniture, a new concept in air purification. Not only does it come with 360-degree built-in air purification, but also wireless charging and “mood lighting”.

The premium LG CordZero All-in-One Tower with Steam Mop was also honoured.

Hosted by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), the CES Innovation Award program recognizes innovative consumer products and services across a multitude of device and technology categories.