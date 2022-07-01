LG have revealed details of a new range of soundbars to meet a number of budgets. The flagship of the range is the S95QR, which at 810 watts, is the company’s most powerful soundbar ever released.

The S95QR features three up-firing height speakers, including a brand-new centre driver. The accompanying surround sound speaker package uses 15 speakers in a 9.1.5-channel configuration, making use of a dedicated wireless subwoofer and wireless rear surrounds.

The upgraded woofers fitted to the S95QR soundbar are said to deliver deeper bass notes, replicating a movie theatre sound environment. The rear speakers have also been fitted with upgraded over previous models, with four new front/side drivers and two up-firing drivers, with the overall configuration said to deliver more evenly distributed sound, and allows for flexible speaker placement.

The new range is compatible with LG’s TV sound mode when combined with an LG OLED TV, which uses the TV’s audio processing alongside the soundbar drivers. Those without an LG TV will still enjoy Dolby Atmos and DTS:X.

Ports include HDMI eARC with Dolby Vision support and HDMI 2.1. The soundbar is also compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, features improved room calibration, and for games, the company have fitted auto low latency mode.

The 2022 Soundbar range has also been tuned by British audio specialist, Meridian Audio.

The range is available now on the LG website with the flagship S95QR priced at $2,049, the S90QY at $1,399, the S80QR at $1,349, the S80QY at $1,149, the S75Q at $749 and the S65Q at $549.