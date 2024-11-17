Home > Latest News > Let’s Hope Netflix Doesn’t Bid For NRL Or AFL After Tyson Fight Streaming Fiasco

Let’s Hope Netflix Doesn’t Bid For NRL Or AFL After Tyson Fight Streaming Fiasco

By | 17 Nov 2024

Stutter vision and the need for constant refreshes plagued Netflix, during the recent Mike Tyson versus Jake Paul mega fight, which was supposed to have been watched by over 250 million people.

The platform later announced that 60 million users watched the final fight live, while 50 million watched the first co-main fight between Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor — which will likely make it the most-viewed professional women’s sporting event ever according to social media.

“The boxing mega-event dominated social media, shattered records, despite Netflix’s buffering systems being on the ropes,” the platform wrote in an X post Saturday.

Australia viewers had to constantly refresh the feed as one of the biggest streaming events in the company’s history went to air.

A multitude of US media complained with Digital Trends saying “If tonight’s performance is any indication of what Netflix’s sports streaming will look like, then the company is in trouble. From the start, the live stream has been hit with severe technical glitches, loss of sound, and very slow feeds during reload attempts”.

Social media erupted with complaints as fans reported experiencing frequent buffering during the live event.

The technical problems left many frustrated and unable to access the fight.

Netflix has yet to issue a statement addressing the disruptions.

A visit to Downdetector revealed the extend of the problem with a flood of complaints.

 

In Australia consumers have got use to the high-quality AFL and NRL feeds from both Foxtel and Kayo, with International streamers who are weighing up bidding for the global contract for the Olympics still trying to work out how to deliver a quality global feed.

The glitch-filled performance suggests that Netflix successfully drew a large audience to stream the fight.

But this isn’t the first time that Netflix’s streaming capabilities have been severely strained during a live broadcast. Fans on social media have been extremely vocal with their displeasure in recent months with the US company using technology that is supposed to read a households capability, depending on Broadband feed and router in an effort to eliminate stutter vision or as was the case with the Tyson fight no vision as the feed struggled to handle the global bit rate feed.

The poor showing of Netflix’s coverage of the fight calls into question Netflix’s ability to pivot to live sports, including this year’s NFL Christmas games claims US media.

There is also speculation that the NRL are approaching overseas streamers such as Netflix, Amazon Prime and Paramount in an effort to have “Someone with more money than the free to air networks to bid up against Foxtel” said one observer.

“Let’s hope that doesn’t happen” they said.

And while WWE wrestling is not a sport, Netflix has also committed a large amount of money to begin streaming WWE Raw beginning in January 2025.

That “sports entertainment” broadcast is regularly two to three hours long and doesn’t have these kinds of problems on USA Network.

If Netflix can’t figure out its live-streaming issues before Raw premieres, then the backlash from tonight’s Paul versus Tyson fight will pale in comparison claims Digital Trends.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , ,
You may also like
Netflix Interactive Experiment Is Over, Focus Pivots To AI Gaming
Netflix
Netflix Ad Tier Attracts More Than 70 Million Users
Netflix Offices Raided Over Tax Fraud Allegations
Does LG Electronics Already Know Who Will Win The US Election?
Netflix Universal Deal For Live Action Movies
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

Affordable Premium QLED Hyundai TV’s With Samsung Tizen Built In, Now On Sale At The Good Guys
Latest News
/
November 17, 2024
/
Samsung Cleans Up With 29 CES 2025 Innovation Awards
Latest News
/
November 17, 2024
/
Samsung’s Black Friday Sale Is On. Here’s The Full List of Deals
Latest News
/
November 15, 2024
/
Xbox Wants Piece Of Handheld Console Pie, But Is Taking Its Time
Latest News
/
November 15, 2024
/
Lenovo Beats Expectations With 44% Jump In Net Income
Latest News
/
November 15, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Affordable Premium QLED Hyundai TV’s With Samsung Tizen Built In, Now On Sale At The Good Guys
Latest News
/
November 17, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
A new South Korean TV war is rolling out with Samsung and LG Electronics facing new competition for s4K TV...
Read More