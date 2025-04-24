Lenovo has unveiled key specifications for its upcoming Legion Tab Gen 4, a refreshed gaming tablet expected to launch in May 2025, less than a year after the previous generation.

The Legion Tab Gen 4 will feature Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, though it’s still unclear whether the device will include the seven-core or eight-core variant of the chip.

Either way, users can expect a notable performance boost over the Gen 3 model.

One of the most significant upgrades is the battery, which sees a jump from 6,550mAh to 7,600mAh.

Combined with the new chipset, this should translate into longer gaming sessions without compromising power efficiency, a key concern for mobile gamers.

Lenovo is also improving thermal performance with a 12,000mm² copper vapour chamber cooling system, designed to prevent overheating during intense gameplay.

Additional features include up to 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and a lightweight design at approximately 340 grams (0.7 lbs), making it one of the more portable high-end gaming tablets.

While pricing and an exact release date are yet to be announced, Lenovo’s gaming tablet appears poised to compete in the upper tier of the market when it hits shelves next month.