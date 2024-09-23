September 29 is being tipped as the launch date for Lenovo’s next generation Y700 gaming tablet.

Geekbench uploaded suggested specs for the Lenovo Y7 2024 in late August, and Lenovo Savior on Chinese social media platform Weibo dropped purported photos in recent days.

Translated to English, their post read: “Deep, pure black. Holds infinite excitement behind it. The 8.8-inch ‘mini’ brings a true ‘Pro’ experience.”

“The device features a rectangular camera module housing dual rear cameras including at least a 13MP sensor and a prominent ‘Legion’ logo centered on the back, with the Lenovo logo at the bottom,” reports Gizmochina.

The Y700 2024 is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, an upgrade from the 2023 model’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip.

Based on the Geekbench information, the single-core score of 2,209 and multi-core score of 6,509, suggest a “significant performance boost”, says Gizmochina.

Operating off Android 14, it is listed as having 11.01GB of RAM.

The Lenovo Y700 2023 was released in July 2023. It had an 8.8-inch display, and the 2024 model is expected to have the same. The last gen had a 13MP main camera and an 8MB selfie camera.