Lenovo has unveiled a new flagship Android tablet at IFA 2026 with the Yoga Tab Plus Gen 2. The device combines a 13-inch 4K display, 12,700mAh battery, Qualcomm’s latest high-end mobile processor and a focus on features like artificial intelligence and creative applications. The Tab Pen Pro 2 and the All-in-One Clamshell Keyboard is also inside the box.

The new tablet was announced at Lenovo Innovation World at IFA in Berlin on September 3, along with news of a broader expansion of the company’s Yoga product line.

Lenovo is positioning the Yoga Tab Plus Gen 2as a device for creators, designers and professionals who want a large-screen tablet that can also serve as a productivity machine.

At the heart of the tablet is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform, replacing the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 found in the previous-generation Yoga Tab Plus. The Gen 2 will be offered with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X memory and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage, with microSD expansion capable of supporting cards of up to 2TB.

The tablet has a 13-inch 4K PureSight Pro display with a 3840 x 2560 resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 colour coverage and up to 1,100 nits peak brightness. Lenovo says the display is designed for detailed creative work including illustration, editing, annotation and content creation.

Lenovo has also upgraded the tablet’s stylus capabilities, with the Tab Pen Pro 2 supporting 8,192 levels of pressure sensitivity, tilt detection and palm rejection. It also has new gesture controls like squeeze-to-create and flip-to-erase functions.

AI is another major part of the product, with Lenovo incorporating tools including Lenovo Qira, AI Vision, Smart AI Input, AI Creation Tools, AI Note and Live Transcript. The tablet ships with Android 17 and Lenovo says it will receive seven major Android upgrades.

The battery capacity of the new device has also increased to 12,700mAh, with support for 68W fast charging. The tablet weighs approximately 605 grams and supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0.

Lenovo has announced US pricing of US$999.99 for the Yoga Tab Plus Gen 2, with availability expected this month.

Lenovo has yet to announce Australian pricing and availability.