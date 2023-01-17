Lenovo have added to the pot they started stirring late last year for their Xiaoxin Pro Ultrabook, as well as the Air and Digital series, revealing a fully upgraded battery with improved energy density, charging and discharging service, as well as service life.

Reports suggest the Pro 2023 will come with upgraded battery material thanks to a new gen 75Wh energy-concentrating battery. New to the game, the volume of the same capacity will be reduced by 15 per cent, bringing ample space and leapfrog power.

That all means the 14″ display will roll with the power of a 16″ iteration, plus the battery can last for as long as a minute shy of 10 hours.

On top of all that, the charging gear has been upgraded to a 140W USB-C port super-fast charge that can sort you out with 66 per cent battery power in just 30 minutes.

Besides improved battery life, daily charging cycle simulation over four years – around 1000 times – has the capacity retention rate of 25 per cent. If you turn on maintenance and slow-charging it will be even more durable.

This is all expected to be available in Ryzen 7000HS or 13th gen core processor options that come with up to NVIDIA RTX 4050 GPU.

The refresh screen is expected to be 2.5K 120 Hz, while the performance release of the Xiaoxin Pro 16 independent display version comes as high as around 115W and the Pro 14 is about 80W.

It will support independent display direct connection, graphics card overclocking, dual display as well as three-mode eagerness.

It also packs in 3D composite material 5 heat pipes, large-area pure copper cooling fins and high-density ultra-thin turbofan.

Plus, it’s outfitted with two USB-A 3.2 Gen1, one Thunderbolt4, one full-featured Type-C 1xHDMI, one SD card reader, and a 3.5mm audio interface.

While there’s no official release date set yet, it’s widely believed it will be set soon.