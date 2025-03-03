Lenovo have used Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 in Barcelona, to reveal a new range of notebooks that include their latest AI and a unique OLED flip screen, also revealed are new concept devices aimed at enhancing productivity and connectivity.

Among the key announcements were the ThinkPad T14s 2-in-1, a convertible laptop designed for flexibility, and the ThinkBook 16p Gen 6, featuring a discrete Neural Processing Unit (NPU) to enhance AI performance.

Lenovo also revealed the Yoga Pro 9i Aura Edition, a high-end device aimed at creatives. At IFA 2024 we also saw Lenovo’s new 3D Concept notebook.

One of the more experimental concepts on display was the ThinkBook “codename Flip”, which features an outward-folding OLED display that allows users to shift between different work modes. Lenovo also showcased the Yoga Solar PC Concept, an ultra-slim laptop with built-in solar panels designed to function on renewable energy.

Expanding its AI laptop lineup, Lenovo introduced the IdeaPad Slim 3x (15”, 10), a Copilot+ PC powered by the Snapdragon X processor. With a 45 TOPS NPU, the device enhances AI-assisted tasks such as drafting, compiling and multitasking. It boasts extended battery life from a 60Whr battery, MIL-STD-810H durability certification and expandable storage.

Also revealed were new IdeaPad Pro 5 and IdeaPad Slim 5 models, available in multiple sizes, featuring AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series processors capable of up to 50 TOPS for AI-driven productivity. The IdeaPad Pro 5 series includes NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50-series GPUs for enhanced graphics processing, while the IdeaPad Slim 5 series prioritises portability. Additionally, the IdeaPad 5 2-in-1 series offers flexible form factors for those needing versatility in their workflow.

Beyond traditional laptops, Lenovo showcased several concept devices that aim to push the boundaries of computing. The Solar Power Kit for Yoga, a proof of concept, features a detachable USB-C solar panel utilising Maximum Power Point Tracking (MPPT) technology to optimise solar energy conversion. The portable power bank can be charged anywhere sunlight is available, extending mobility for users on the go.

Another standout concept was the AI Display with NPU, which integrates a discrete Neural Processing Unit (dNPU). This proof of concept not only enhances a monitor’s AI capabilities but also allows non-AI PCs to access AI-powered functions like large language models and intelligent task automation. The AI Display also features an auto-adjusting screen that rotates, tilts and elevates based on the user’s position for an optimised viewing experience.

Lenovo also introduced the Lenovo AI Stick, a portable USB-C Thunderbolt-powered AI accelerator equipped with a 32 TOPS NPU. This device enables non-NPU PCs to leverage Lenovo AI Now features, including local LLM processing and AI-enhanced graphics applications, making advanced AI capabilities more accessible.

In the software space, Lenovo introduced “Lenovo AI Now,” an on-device AI assistant, and Smart Connect 2.0, a platform designed to unify Lenovo and Motorola devices for better connectivity. It allows users to locate files, control devices via voice commands, and benefit from natural language search. New third-party Android integration and a customizable dashboard further enhance usability.

On the enterprise front, Lenovo launched the ThinkEdge SE100, a compact AI inferencing server aimed at making edge AI more affordable for businesses.

“We believe in the power of convergence: bringing together AI models, data, and computing power – running on devices, on the edge, and in the cloud – to build AI solutions for customers,” said Lenovo CEO and chairman Yuanqing Yang, who delivered a keynote address at MWC. “This convergence drives stronger ecosystem connectivity, unleashing the power of AI to augment human creativity to turn ideas into reality.”