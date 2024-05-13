Lenovo has unveiled yet another laptop model, the 2024 ThinkPad X1 Yoga, which is equipped with an Intel Meteor Lake-U processor.

This processor features performance and efficiency cores to balance power needs with resources, places Intel graphics into the CPU, and keeps externals in communication with the device (including the PCl and Thunderbolt 4).

It also features the Intel Core Ultra 7 155U, a mid-range processor. This type of processor is commonly used in Lenovo ThinkBooks.

The laptop comes with a 360-degree hinge, allowing the laptop to turn into a tablet. This means it can be placed on a stand or table. It also has a thin chassis, weighing 1.35KG, uses an aircraft-grade aluminium, and is 15.5mm thick.

It also has a 2.8K OLED panel with a refresh rate of 120Hz, and a 100 per cent of the DCI-P3 colour gamut.

The peak brightness level is 400nits, and it has two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a HDMI 2.1 port, two USB-A ports, and one 3.5mm audio jack.

Additionally, this laptop features Dolby Vision and has the MIL-STD-810H durability certification.

The new Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga is currently listed on Chinese retail outlet JD.com, retailing for 15,999 yuan (approx. A$3,355).

This listing reveals the laptop comes with 32GB RAM and 1TB storage.

An exact launch date has yet to be revealed, along with official Australian pricing. Global availability is still to be announced by Lenovo as well.

Currently, Lenovo, along with Motorola, is facing a ban in Germany due to a legal dispute over a patent infringement regarding WWAN modules.

These models allow for wireless mobile connection in smartphones and other portable devices.

Due to this dispute, devices supporting UMTS, LTE, 5G, and GSM connectivity, aren’t allowed in the German market.

This could mean the new Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga won’t be released in Germany. It’s currently unclear how this could impact other nations.

In related news, Lenovo has had a busy 2024 and unveiled various new products this year.

So far this year, the company revealed its Tab K11 Plus tablet, its latest ThinkPad P series (which includes the ThinkPad P1 Gen 7, P16v i Gen 2, P16s i Gen 3, and P14s i Gen 5), and the Yoga Pro 9 laptop with a MiniLED display.

The Tab K11 Plus tablet is expected to have an 11.5-inch 2K display, with an 86.5 per cent screen-to-body ratio, offer 400nits of peak brightness with 72 per cent NTSC colour gamut coverage and a 90Hz refresh rate, and be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor.

Pricing and availability for Australia will be revealed upon release.

The new range of tablets and desktops (ThinkPad P1 Gen 7, P16v i Gen 2, P16s i Gen 3, and P14s i Gen 5), are powered by Intel Core Ultra processors and NVIDIA RTX Ada Generation GPUs, and will be available in late May 2024 in Australia, with prices ranging from A$2,849 to A$6,099.

Finally, the Yoga Pro 9 laptop with a MiniLED display offers a range of configuration operations, and users can pick between a 14th-generation Intel Core Ultra 7 and Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU, both including an integrated Neural Processing Unit and integrated Intel Arc Graphics.