Home > Latest News > Lenovo Launches AI-Ready ThinkPad Lineup

Lenovo Launches AI-Ready ThinkPad Lineup

By | 24 Apr 2025

Lenovo has launched its next-generation ThinkPad portfolio, bringing a mix of AI-enabled mobile workstations and business laptops designed for professionals working in increasingly hybrid, data-intensive environments.

The headline additions include the ThinkPad P14s Gen 6 and P16s Gen 4 which are AMD-powered mobile workstations built for engineering, design, and AI-assisted workflows.

The new Copilot+ PCs boast AMD Ryzen AI PRO 300 Series processors with up to 82 TOPS of AI acceleration and up to 96GB of RAM, enabling them to handle demanding CAD, BIM, and content creation tasks on the go.

hinkPad L13 Gen 6

According to Rob Herman, VP of Lenovo’s Workstation and Client AI Business, the new P Series “empower the workflows for people that design and build amazing things” by delivering “exceptional performance in a mobile form factor.”

Also joining the refreshed fleet are updated ThinkPad L Series business laptops, including the L13 Gen 6, L13 2-in-1 Gen 6, L14 Gen 6, and L16 Gen 2 – now slimmer, more sustainable, and available with both Intel and AMD platforms.

ThinkPad P14s Gen 6 AMD

These models cater to a broad spectrum of business users, from remote workers to large enterprise deployments, with features like brighter displays, enhanced webcams, and dual Thunderbolt 4 support.

Lenovo’s top-tier X1 Carbon Gen 13 and X1 2-in-1 Gen 10 also receive the Aura Edition treatment, now configurable with Intel Core Ultra 200 processors. These devices combine lightweight design with robust security features, housed in a chassis made from recyclable materials.

ThinkPad L16 Gen 2

The updated ThinkPads also put a spotlight on sustainability and accessibility. Lenovo has increased the use of recycled components and added more customer-replaceable units to extend product lifespan. It features tactile key markings and plastic-free packaging.

Pricing for the new lineup starts at A$1,929 for the ThinkPad L14 Gen 6, with the high-end ThinkPad X1 Carbon Aura Edition retailing at A$3,609. Availability begins in April for select models, with the broader range arriving by June across Australia and New Zealand.



About Post Author
,
You may also like
Lenovo’s New Legion Gaming Tablet Promises Better Battery and Performance
Samsung Tipped To Be Potential Winner As Tariff Uncertainity Rattle CE & Appliance Brands
Lenovo Legion Go S with SteamOS Gets a Price Hike Before Launch
Lenovo’s Magic Bay Concept Could Transform Mobile Work
Lenovo Unveils New AI-Powered Tech At MWC 2025
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

EU Slaps Apple and Meta with Major Fines Under New Digital Markets Rules
Latest News
/
April 24, 2025
/
Google to Launch Gemini AI for Android Auto at I/O 2025
Latest News
/
April 24, 2025
/
Lenovo’s New Legion Gaming Tablet Promises Better Battery and Performance
Latest News
/
April 24, 2025
/
Fujifilm Teases Retro-Inspired Half-Frame Camera With Mysterious Display
Latest News
/
April 24, 2025
/
Samsung OLEDs Set New Standard for Brightness with UL Certification
Latest News
/
April 24, 2025
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

EU Slaps Apple and Meta with Major Fines Under New Digital Markets Rules
Latest News
/
April 24, 2025
/
/
Comments are Off
The European Union has fined Apple and Meta a combined €700 million (A$1.15 billion) for violating the bloc’s landmark Digital...
Read More