Lenovo has unveiled a major update to its commercial technology portfolio, with a new generation of AI-optimised desktop PCs and monitors designed to boost productivity and multitasking in modern workplaces.

Alongside this, the company has introduced a tailored security solution for small and medium businesses (SMBs) and schools, and expanded its strategic partnership with DreamWorks Animation.

At the core of Lenovo’s update are the ThinkCentre M Series Gen 6 desktops and ThinkVision T Series Gen 40 monitors, built for AI-heavy tasks like model training, 3D design, and data analysis.

For instance, the ThinkCentre M90t Gen 6 tower desktop supports up to Intel vPro Enterprise with Core Ultra 9 processors and advanced AI-capable hardware accelerators.

The ThinkVision T Series Gen 40 monitors feature sharp WQHD/UHD IPS displays, energy-saving refresh rates, AI-powered VoIP, and versatile connectivity including USB-C docking.

“Nearly half of businesses believe AI-powered devices boost productivity,” said Johnson Jia, Lenovo’s SVP of Intelligent Devices Group Global Innovation Center. “Our new desktops and monitors deliver scalable AI performance and reliability to support the evolving needs of all businesses.”

New Security Solutions

Lenovo has also launched ThinkShield Solutions – a cybersecurity offering tailored for organisations with limited IT resources, such as SMBs and educational institutions.

The portfolio includes AI-powered threat detection (XDR), data protection, and hardware asset management tools designed to reduce the risk of costly cyberattacks and data breaches.

“SMBs and schools are frequent targets but often underprotected,” said Nima Baiati, Lenovo’s General Manager of Commercial Cybersecurity Solutions. “ThinkShield Solutions bring enterprise-grade security to smaller organisations in an affordable, easy-to-deploy format.”

DreamWorks Partnership

Finally, Lenovo has announced an expanded partnership with DreamWorks Animation. The studio will now leverage Lenovo’s complete technology stack, from high-performance workstations to HPC infrastructure and TruScale Infrastructure as a Service.

Key results include a 20% performance boost via Lenovo’s Neptune liquid cooling tech and a 25% increase in animation program efficiency running on Lenovo ThinkStation P620 workstations. Lenovo’s support services also enable rapid scaling of compute resources and ensure high uptime, critical for DreamWorks’ demanding production schedule including upcoming films like Shrek 5 and The Bad Guys 2.

“Lenovo’s technology and services are key to our creative and operational excellence,” said Bill Ballew, CTO of DreamWorks Animation. “We look forward to exploring AI-driven solutions together to optimise our production pipelines even further.”