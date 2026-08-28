Lenovo is reportedly preparing two new products that compete with Apple in the compact desktop and ultra-thin notebook markets. Both are expected to be showcased at the company’s Innovation World 2026 event in September.

Leaked images and information suggest a new ThinkCentre X Ultra compact desktop and an ultra-thin ThinkBook concept is underway, known as Project AeroBlade.

The ThinkCentre X Ultra looks like it will be Lenovo’s answer to Apple’s Mac mini, adopting a compact cube-shaped design that doesn’t take up much desk space.

The leaked device reportedly features two USB-C ports and a headphone jack on the front, with more connectivity options at the back. Its design is a departure from Lenovo’s traditionally utilitarian business desktop styling. It’s unclear what processor the device will potentially feature.

Previous reports linked the ThinkCentre X Ultra to an Nvidia RTX Spark-class platform, however more recent information suggests it might instead use an AMD Ryzen AI PRO Max processor. No details have been confirmed by Lenovo.

The X Ultra will reportedly be a smaller companion to Lenovo’s ThinkCentre X Tower, which was introduced for demanding AI-focused workloads.

The compact form factor could give Lenovo a stronger presence in the segment, in which Apple’s Mac mini has established itself as a popular option.

Alongside the compact desktop, Lenovo is reportedly preparing Project AeroBlade, a ThinkBook concept which is focused on reducing the thickness of the company’s notebooks.

Leaked images suggest the machine could be so thin that its chassis is narrower than the USB-C ports it needs to accommodate.

The reported design appears to have a raised section around the ports, allowing Lenovo to retain standard connectivity while maintaining the extremely thin main chassis.

It showcases the engineering challenges that are involved in creating such increasingly thin Windows notebooks.

Lenovo has not yet confirmed final specifications, pricing or availability for either of the products. However, the two devices are expected to be discussed at Lenovo Innovation World 2026, which is scheduled for September.

The leaks are notable as PC manufacturers increasingly chase Apple’s popular combination of compact design and performance.

The Mac mini has become one of Apple’s key desktop products, especially after the introduction of Apple silicon, which allows the company to offer high performance in a small package.

Lenovo’s reported ThinkCentre X Ultra suggests the company sees an opportunity to compete with a Windows-based alternative.

Similarly, Project AeroBlade takes a similar approach in the notebook market, where Apple has a reputation for its thin and lightweight MacBooks.